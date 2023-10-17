Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Posts Earnings Results

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $214.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 29,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

