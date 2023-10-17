HI Price Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, HI has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $241,487.64 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,241.33 or 1.00088281 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002244 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 3,968,090,305.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00082718 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $268,069.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.