Quantum (QUA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.20

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and $9.20 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,241.33 or 1.00088281 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

