SwissBorg (CHSB) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 17th. SwissBorg has a market cap of $183.00 million and approximately $528,698.01 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog.

SwissBorg Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a blockchain-based platform that aims to democratize wealth management. CHSB is the native token of the SwissBorg platform, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token with multiple utilities. SwissBorg is a decentralized wealth management platform that offers services such as investment management, financial analysis, and asset tokenization. The CHSB token is used for governance, staking, and accessing premium features within the SwissBorg ecosystem. SwissBorg was founded by Cyrus Fazel and Anthony Lesoismier in 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

