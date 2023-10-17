dForce USD Price Hits $1.05 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 17th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00003704 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $33.63 million and $314.30 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00221501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013963 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000418 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,180,007 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00794137 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $303.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

