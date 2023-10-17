Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 40,177 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $15,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $259.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $217.70 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.