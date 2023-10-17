Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 577.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 227,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 33.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.0 %

PH stock opened at $396.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $258.89 and a one year high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.00%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

