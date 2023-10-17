Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,357,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,841,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $200,754,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.87. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

