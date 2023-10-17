Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

NEE stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

