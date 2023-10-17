SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.37% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

SLYV stock opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.45. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $68.90 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

