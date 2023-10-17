Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Position Lifted by Tobam

Tobam raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 943.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 460,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,325 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSNY. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at $682,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSNY shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

PSNY stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

