Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ferrari by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,470,000 after acquiring an additional 988,830 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ferrari by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ferrari by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after acquiring an additional 484,782 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari stock opened at $315.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.01. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $184.15 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.36.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

