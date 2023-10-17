Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 455.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Safehold by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Safehold

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 65,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Safehold Stock Up 3.1 %

SAFE opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 39.19 and a current ratio of 39.19.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.90 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Safehold’s payout ratio is -14.11%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

