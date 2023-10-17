Credit Agricole S A Takes Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $475.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $300.66 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.6658 per share. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

