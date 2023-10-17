Credit Agricole S A Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1,486.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $436.00 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.07%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

