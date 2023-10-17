Credit Agricole S A Decreases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,854,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $248.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $255.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.67.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

