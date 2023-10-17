Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.62.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $210.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.95. The firm has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

