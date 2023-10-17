Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $233,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $873.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $853.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $795.37. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.14 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

