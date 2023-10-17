Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $15.77 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,934 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $247.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $255.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.35.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.67.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

