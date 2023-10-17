Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

