Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.39.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $197,135.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,646,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,699 shares of company stock worth $1,363,727. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,096 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 912.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.95. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

