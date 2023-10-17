Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $390.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $400.15 and its 200-day moving average is $396.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

