Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Short Interest Update

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,640,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 14,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.46 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 214.68% and a positive return on equity of 55.17%. On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany purchased 36,072 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $300,119.04. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 188,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,233.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,767 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,896,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,853,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 853.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,584,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,429 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

