Financial Comparison: Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) vs. Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) and Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Mohawk Industries has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viomi Technology has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mohawk Industries and Viomi Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mohawk Industries 3 2 1 0 1.67 Viomi Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus price target of $102.86, indicating a potential upside of 24.16%. Given Mohawk Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mohawk Industries is more favorable than Viomi Technology.

This table compares Mohawk Industries and Viomi Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mohawk Industries $11.32 billion 0.47 $25.25 million ($5.04) -16.44 Viomi Technology $2.90 billion 0.02 -$39.95 million ($0.57) -1.65

Mohawk Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Viomi Technology. Mohawk Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viomi Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Mohawk Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Viomi Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Mohawk Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Viomi Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mohawk Industries and Viomi Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mohawk Industries -2.82% 7.27% 4.08% Viomi Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mohawk Industries beats Viomi Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mohawk Industries

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, natural stone, porcelain slab, quartz countertop, and other products, as well as installation materials under the American Olean, Daltile, Eliane, EmilGroup, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers floor covering products in various colors, textures, and patterns, including broadloom carpets, carpet tiles, rugs and mats, carpet pads, laminate, medium-density fiberboards, wood flooring, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), and sheet vinyl products through floor covering retailers, distributors, home centers, mass merchants, department stores, e-commerce retailers, shop at home, buying groups, builders, commercial contractors, and commercial end users. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin Commercial, Durkan, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Mohawk Home, Pergo, Portico, and Quick-Step brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides laminate, LVT and sheet vinyl, wood flooring, broadloom carpet, and carpet tile collections; and roofing panels, insulation boards, mezzanine flooring products, and chipboards under the Feltex, GH Commercial, Godfrey Hirst, Hycraft, IVC Commercial, IVC Home, Leoline, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin brands. This segment also licenses its intellectual property to flooring manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.

About Viomi Technology

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products and small appliances, such as portable fans, rice cookers, water quality meters, water filter pitchers, stainless-steel insulated water bottles, smart toilet, and food waste disposals; and value-added services. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its online platform, Viomi mobile app, and e-commerce channels, including Youpin, JD.com, Tmall, Pinduoduo, and others, as well as offline experience stores. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a strategic partnership with Xiaomi Corporation. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

