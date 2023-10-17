DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,120,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 10,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,266,000 after purchasing an additional 162,032 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,333,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,103,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,524,000 after buying an additional 176,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,133,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,598,000 after buying an additional 981,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of DXC opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

