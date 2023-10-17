Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Update

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Green Plains Partners Price Performance

Shares of GPP opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 14,458.89% and a net margin of 47.43%.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.11%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 110.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains Partners in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 229.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 381,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 61,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

