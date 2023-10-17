Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 0.1 %

CNS opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 28.16%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $128,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,633.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth $46,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 42.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 31.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth $89,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

