Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $20,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 327,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,923,000 after buying an additional 137,547 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $131.43 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $125.89 and a one year high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average of $150.25.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

