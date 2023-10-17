Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $21,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $50.96 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

