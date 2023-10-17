Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,676 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $21,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,968,000 after acquiring an additional 821,891 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,190,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.7 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.26. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.