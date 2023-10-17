Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 231,439 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,694,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,439 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $115,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.9 %

JCI stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

