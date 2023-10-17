Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $118,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $863.87 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $521.43 and a 12 month high of $940.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $864.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $834.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $947.71.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,738,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total transaction of $2,618,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,878 shares of company stock worth $49,320,630 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

