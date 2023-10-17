Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 126,012 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 126,012 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $120,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $205.67 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $187.29 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

