Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $123,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,602.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,249.36 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,525.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,529.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

