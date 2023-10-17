Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $145.50 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 375,641 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Canadian National Railway worth $145,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $137,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $109.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $105.01 and a 52-week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.39.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

