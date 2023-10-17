Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 518,147 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,475,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 518,147 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $124,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $41.87 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

