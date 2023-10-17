Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,059 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Cintas worth $119,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cintas by 286.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,030,000 after purchasing an additional 61,184 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 32.7% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.7% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 271.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $516.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $388.94 and a 1-year high of $525.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $497.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.69.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.