Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,394,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $138,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.