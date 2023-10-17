Credit Agricole S A Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $441.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $456.13 and a 200 day moving average of $415.52. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.05 and a 52-week high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

