Credit Agricole S A Purchases 619 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $4,384,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 85.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.56.

Baidu Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BIDU opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.74. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88.

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.