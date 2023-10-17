NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194,729 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XME. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

