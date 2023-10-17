NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,383 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $160.39 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.