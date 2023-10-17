Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.11.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

