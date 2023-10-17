NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,368 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 7.8% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,285.2% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,532 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 146.9% in the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC lowered their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

