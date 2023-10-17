Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.89.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.65. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

