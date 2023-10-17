Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $123,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

General Motors Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GM opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.