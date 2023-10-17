State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Lifted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

State Street Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

