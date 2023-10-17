DEI (DEI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $513.29

DEI (DEI) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, DEI has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $513.29 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00220715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012949 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

