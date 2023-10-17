Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.
Educational Development Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
