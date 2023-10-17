Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2023

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIFree Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 360.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after buying an additional 4,810,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.75 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.