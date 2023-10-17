Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 360.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after buying an additional 4,810,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.75 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

